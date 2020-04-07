Crisis communications

Eric Mamer took over last year as chief spokesperson for the European Commission, an institution he's served since mid-1990s.
When journalists were barred from his press room in March because of coronavirus, the amiable Frenchman...
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
