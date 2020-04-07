Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission's daily midday briefing is now by video-conference only - but it is still going (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Crisis communications

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Eric Mamer took over last year as chief spokesperson for the European Commission, an institution he's served since mid-1990s.

When journalists were barred from his press room in March because of coronavirus, the amiable Frenchman...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

EU video-diplomacy not as effective, minister says
Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK
Journalism hit hard by corona crisis
The EU Commission's daily midday briefing is now by video-conference only - but it is still going (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections