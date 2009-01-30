EU conservatives give deadline to UK party

British Conservative Party leader David Cameron should make up his mind by end-April whether his party is to leave the European People's Party grouping in the European Parliament, Wilfried Martens, head of the EPP, told a press conference on Friday (30 January).
"We want to have a clear position before the European elections. In order to start a real campaign, we need to know if they will stay with us or if they will try to form another group," Mr Martens told journalists after launchin...
