EU funds to procure air defence systems, armoured vehicles, and ammunition

Some €300m of EU money is going towards helping 20 member states procure air defence systems, armoured vehicles, and ammunition.
The European Commission on Thursday (14 November) says the money will sort "critical and urgent defence capability gaps."
The EU funds helps cover "cooperation...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.