Unlikely Poland will suspend asylum, says leading rights expert

Poland probably won't suspend asylum but instead impose further restrictions despite earlier announcements by prime minister Donald Tusk, says a leading rights expert.
"Suspension is absolutely impossible," says Maciej Nowicki who presides over the Polish chapter of the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
