Tuesday

20th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

African leaders unveil continent-wide plan to buy medicines

  • African leaders unveiled a plan to harmonise the procurement of medicines at this weekend's AU summit in Ethiopia (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Listen to article

African leaders have promised to establish a continent-wide regime to buy medicines at this weekend's annual African Union summit in Addis Ababa, but momentum towards a pan-African medicines agency remains stalled.

In a statement on Monday (19 February), the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), announced the creation of a pooled African medicines procurement mechanism, promising that this could drive "a new era of predictable demand for African manufacturers, empowering them to plan for the long-term and establish a robust market worth over $50bn [€46bn]."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The decision means the creation of a robust market for manufacturers and ensures the health security of all Africans. This will be the second independence of Africa," added Africa CDC director feneral Dr Jean Kaseya.

The move is the latest step towards a more harmonised regime for producing medicines across the African continent, a project that the European Commission has promised to support as part of a drive towards African 'health sovereignty'.

The AU has set itself a target that by 2040, 60 percent of vaccines used in Africa will be produced locally.

Currently less than one percent of vaccines are manufactured in Africa.

Production and industrial capacity became a hot topic during the Covid-19 pandemic. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and others accused the EU of "vaccine nationalism" after the bloc was slow to make good on its pledge to release surplus vaccines to African states. This was compounded when the EU joined forces with the United States to oppose a proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization to partially waive the agreement on intellectual property rights on vaccines to allow Covid shots to be produced at low cost.

In 2021, the European Commission announced that it would provide financial and technical support for an African Medicines Agency and pharmaceutical sector, including three vaccine hubs in Africa that could eventually become pharmaceutical production facilities.

German pharmaceutical giant BioNTech SE has also agreed to manufacture vaccines at sites in Rwanda and Senegal.

The AMA would be an AU agency intended to facilitate the harmonisation of medical regulation across the continent, modelled on the EU's European Medicines Agency.

However, the push towards an AMA has been held up by the failure of over half of the continent's governments to ratify the treaty to establish it.

"To date, 27 countries have ratified the treaty, an important achievement that warrants celebration," said members of the African Medicines Agency Treaty Alliance in a statement released during the summit. "However, the ratification and deposit of instruments by all 55 member states is imperative."

South Africa and Nigeria, the continent's two largest economies, are among the group of 18 states who yet to sign the AMA treaty.

Earlier this month, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the EU was committed to "fully-fledged African health sovereignty," and that the bloc had mobilised €1.3bn for the production of vaccines across Africa.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid
  2. Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit
  3. Ramaphosa slams EU for protecting vaccine profits
EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid

The EU will step up its support of Africa's healthcare and vaccine production to ensure that the continent can respond to future health emergencies, the bloc's health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday.

Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit

The stark gap in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Europe and Africa is likely to feed into the EU-AU summit negotiations. But a patent waiver still looks like a no-go for Europe.

Ramaphosa slams EU for protecting vaccine profits

African leaders, after their two-day summit in Brussels, called an offer by the EU to help Africa build vaccine-manufacturing plants was incomplete without backing a vaccine patent-waiver proposal.

Analysis

Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions

The African Union's credibility will be in the spotlight at its annual leaders' summit, which starts in Addis Ababa on Saturday (17 February) as it faces up to another political crisis in a key member state — Senegal.

Analysis

EU-Mauritania deal: More than just a migration pact

The EU's €210m agreement with Mauritania has been marketed as the bloc's latest 'cash for migrant control' deal with an African state. But it also covers EU priorities on green investment and security.

EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

As enactment of the EU's new directive on deforestation looms, insiders have warned that increased poverty in poor countries could be one of the unintended consequences — compliance is likely to favour larger commercial farms over smallholders in supply chains.

Opinion

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Italy's offer to mobilise €5.5bn over the next years, overwhelmingly in already-allocated loans and guarantees, pales in comparison to the financing challenges faced by Africa. Only an EU-wide coordinated financial offer can credibly respond to African needs.

Supported by

  1. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

  2. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

Latest News

  1. African leaders unveil continent-wide plan to buy medicines
  2. EU urban-rural divide not bridged by cohesion policy, report finds
  3. Impending Rafah disaster shows up politics of humanitarian aid
  4. Sweden heading into Nato, after Orbán-Kristersson deal
  5. EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack
  6. 'Nightmare' 2024 sees Orbán struggle ahead of EU elections
  7. 'Crying wolf' win for chemicals lobby at Antwerp EU meeting
  8. Hungary blocks EU appeal for Israel not to strike Rafah

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us