Tuesday

16th Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight

  • The UN says only 1-in-10 of the hungriest people in Sudan are in areas they can reach and deliver aid (Photo: UNDP)

By

Listen to article

The EU, spearheaded by Germany and France, are hoping to put the international spotlight back on Sudan amid a war where half the population is at risk of famine.

"Sudan is the largest displacement crisis in the world, there is not another as big," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, on Monday (15 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And he deplored Russia's presence in the country, describing it as an agent seeking to take advantage of the Western vacuum. "Russia is also there, not as a mediator, but as an agent," he said.

Past reports say the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group had been supplying missiles to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Dagalo is waging a war against Sudan's military, commanded by the country's de facto president, general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

And Ukrainian forces are reportedly fighting on Burhan's behalf against the Wagner backed RSF, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The two generals had in 2019 dethroned Sudan's dictator Omar al-Bashir but then turned on each other as they disputed control over the military and the country's vast mineral wealth.

Borrell's statement was made at a Paris conference on Sudan, alongside the foreign ministers of France and Germany, as well as the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid, Janez Lenarcic.

It comes as the war in Ukraine, followed by the recent bloodshed and killings in Gaza, have captured international headlines.

All are hoping to revive broader international interest in the Sudan conflict that has displaced over eight million and killed thousands since the war started in April last year.

Along with that interest comes demands for much needed humanitarian relief funds, as well as access to those in need by aid workers.

The EU announced it would provide some €355m in funding for Sudan and neighbouring nations, many which are hosting large numbers of refugees.

The leaders are also attempting to kick-start negotiations in the hopes of finding a ceasefire between the two generals.

Neither was invited to Paris on Monday.

"This war is born from madness of two men, affecting 50 million Sudanese. There are no words to describe the atrocities and suffering," said Lenarcic.

He said Sudan is in a state of collapse, turning into one of the worst humanitarian disasters ever on the African continent.

"Aid must be allowed to reach those in need, even across the front lines and international borders," he said.

He said the EU will pressure nations siding with the respective generals to ensure access as required under international humanitarian law.

Such commitments had been made by the generals in the past but then ignored, he said.

Earlier this week, the United Nations warned some 230,000 children, pregnant women and new mothers could die of famine in Sudan within the next few months.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures
  2. EU warned on Russian mercenaries amid Sudan exodus
  3. Sudanese fleeing violence find no haven in Egypt or EU
  4. Belgium's collaboration with Sudan's secret service: my story

Opinion

Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures

The death of dozens of Sudanese refugees after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea on 7 February exposes the devastating impact of Europe's outsourcing "migration management" to governments that do not protect victims of war.

Feature

Sudanese fleeing violence find no haven in Egypt or EU

Since the cycle of violence started earlier this year in Sudan, more than six million people have been displaced. With increasingly fewer safe areas within the country, thousands have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries — especially Egypt.

Will Senegal's new president break from the EU?

Elected on a tide of youth and radicalism, Senegal's new president Bassirou Diomaye Faye has promised to take the country out of the West African CFA franc — a currency viewed by many as a relic of French colonialism.

Supported by

  1. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

  2. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

Latest News

  1. EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight
  2. EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas
  3. Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign
  4. Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure
  5. How German police pulled the plug on a Gaza conference
  6. EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK
  7. EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint
  8. UK-EU deal on Gibraltar only 'weeks away'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us