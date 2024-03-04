Ad
euobserver
MEPs urged the European Commission to revamp its trade and political offer to the Southern African Development Committee last week (Photo: European Parliament)

EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The EU's trade deal with six southern African countries should be radically overhauled if the bloc is to retain its influence, a leading MEP has warned.

The European Commission has contracted a consortium led by BKP Economic Advisors GmbH/SQ Consult B.V to prepare an external evaluation study on the EU's economic partnership agreement with six members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as part of a wider review of the deal. The evaluation study is expected to be comple...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

New EU-Africa trade pacts flounder
Protest in Brussels against new EU-Africa trade deals
MEPs urged the European Commission to revamp its trade and political offer to the Southern African Development Committee last week (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections