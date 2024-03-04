EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP

The EU's trade deal with six southern African countries should be radically overhauled if the bloc is to retain its influence, a leading MEP has warned.
The European Commission has contracted a consortium led by BKP Economic Advisors GmbH/SQ Consult B.V to prepare an external evaluation study on the EU's economic partnership agreement with six members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as part of a wider review of the deal. The evaluation study is expected to be comple...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
