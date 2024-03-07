Ad
euobserver
'There is a big gap between what is said and what is done," says the chair of the African Climate Foundation of the COP summit model, " … and that gap is mistrust" (Photo: COP28 UAE)

Analysis

Adaptation and green minerals lead Africa's 2024 climate agenda

Africa
Green Economy
by Tim Concannon, Caroline Chebet and Jerry Sam, Nairobi,

Two new developments — an IMF credit of $1.3bn [€1.19bn] to Ivory Coast to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and $100m commercial backing for Africa's first cobalt sulphate refinery in Zambia — show the range and shape of climate finance in Africa this year.

Set against the continent's urgent needs on climate and energy access, they also point to a chronic shortfall in funding — both from the commercial market and multilateral financial institutions.

A range of s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Tim Concannon is Energy Editor of Africa Confidential Caroline Chebet is lan investigative environmental journaist, Jerry Sam is la senior journaist

Related articles

COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting 'mess'
'There is a big gap between what is said and what is done," says the chair of the African Climate Foundation of the COP summit model, " … and that gap is mistrust" (Photo: COP28 UAE)

Tags

AfricaGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Tim Concannon is Energy Editor of Africa Confidential Caroline Chebet is lan investigative environmental journaist, Jerry Sam is la senior journaist

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections