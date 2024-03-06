EU hails Tunisia cash aid despite row over country's central bank

The European Commission has hailed its budget finance programme for Tunisia as having "yielded results on macroeconomic stability"— even as Tunisia's autocratic president makes plans to force its central bank to directly finance his government.
In a response to parliamentary questions on 5 March, Oliver Várhelyi, the bloc's neighbourhood commissioner, said that it had "yielded results on macroeconomic stability, public finance management reforms, and management of irregular migration f...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
