Kenyan president William Ruto's claims of a labour deal worth 250,000 jobs in Germany have been rebuked by Berlin. (Photo: Twitter)

Kenya's Ruto embarrassed by German rebuke on labour pact

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

A new German-Kenya labour and migration deal appears to have fallen into the trap of over-promising on jobs, while carrying a sting on migrant returns. 

The German government has denied reports that 250,000 Kenyans had been granted entry into Germany following the signing of a labour agreement, even as i...

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

