How Kenya's deadly protests are fuelled by western central banks

A week of anti-austerity protests in Kenya escalated into violence on Tuesday (25 June) when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters into a crowd of several thousand in the capital Nairobi, resulting in at least five deaths and hundreds of injuries.
The direct trigger was a series of controversial tax hikes on essentials such as bread, cooking...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.