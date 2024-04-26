Ad
Ivory Coast's president Alassane Ouattara raised the possibility of an EU deal on migration control following a recent spike in migration from neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Geopolitics on the agenda as Michel seeks to build EU's African influence

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Cooperation on migration, security and geopolitics were on the agenda of European Council president Charles Michel's three-country tour of West Africa this week, as the former Belgian premier made a concerted effort to develop EU influence in the region. 

Michel’s week-long trip which started in Sen...

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

