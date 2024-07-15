Ad
"If more countries in West Africa descend into instability, that will not only have dramatic consequences for the local population, but also a direct impact on our security in Europe," said Annalena Baerbock. (Photo: Flickr/Dirk Vorderstraße)

Germany talks up West African ties following EU's Sahel exit

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock talked up the prospect of closer political ties with Senegal and the Ivory Coast, in the latest attempt by a senior EU politician to rebuild the bloc’s political influence in West Africa. 

Baerbock began a two-day trip to the two countries on Monday (15 July), a ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

