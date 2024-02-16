The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

This weekend (17-18 February), African leaders will meet in Addis Abada for their 37th African Union summit. European leaders should pay serious attention, in particular those who put the relation with Africa on top of their foreign and development policy, such as Georgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen.

At the end of January, over 40 leaders from the African continent met in Rome with the hope to learn more and shape the Italian investment app...