Ad
euobserver
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (centre) at a previous EU-AU summit in Addis Ababa in 2020 (Photo: European Commission)

The elephant in the room at this weekend's African Union summit

Africa
Green Economy
Opinion
by Luca Bergamaschi, Rome/Milan,

This weekend (17-18 February), African leaders will meet in Addis Abada for their 37th African Union summit. European leaders should pay serious attention, in particular those who put the relation with Africa on top of their foreign and development policy, such as Georgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen.

At the end of January, over 40 leaders from the African continent met in Rome with the hope to learn more and shape the Italian investment app...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Luca Bergamaschi is director and co-founder of ECCO, an Italian climate change think tank.

Related articles

Africa scrambles to comply with new EU due diligence rules
Italy's arbitrary Albania detention deal will harm EU
EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest
Meloni offers Africa energy funding for migration control
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (centre) at a previous EU-AU summit in Addis Ababa in 2020 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

AfricaGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Luca Bergamaschi is director and co-founder of ECCO, an Italian climate change think tank.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections