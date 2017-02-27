EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

By Andrew Rettman

EU member states will discuss an overhaul of the bloc’s cap-and-trade system, ETS, for greenhouse gasses on Tuesday (28 February) in the first test of credibility after the bloc ratified the Paris climate accord last year.

The bill, which is still in its early stages, aims to balance climate obligations with industry concerns. Concerns of member states over the bill have been split into three groups, according to the Reuters news agency.

