EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

  • ETS reform will test the EU's commitment to the Paris agreement. (Photo: Clement Costa)

EU member states will discuss an overhaul of the bloc’s cap-and-trade system, ETS, for greenhouse gasses on Tuesday (28 February) in the first test of credibility after the bloc ratified the Paris climate accord last year.

The bill, which is still in its early stages, aims to balance climate obligations with industry concerns. Concerns of member states over the bill have been split into three groups, according to the Reuters news agency.

  • MEPs' inquiry found holes in EU car oversight system (Photo: European Parliament)

France, Sweden, and the UK are keen to raise carbon permit prices to impose a cost on polluters, but Austria, Germany, Greece, and Italy are more interested in discouraging firms from relocating overseas.

While coal-dependent countries in central Europe, led by Poland, will be seeking EU funds to modernise their energy sectors, Reuters said.

In the European Parliament, MEPs on the Dieselgate inquiry committee will also on Tuesday vote on final recommendations for how to tighten up EU standards on car exhaust fumes.

On a more political front, euro-deputies on the civil liberties committee will hold a debate on Monday about Hungarian leader Viktor Orban’s recent attack on NGOs.

A mini-plenary in Brussels on Thursday will also see a show of hands on whether the EU should impose visas requirements on US nationals travelling to Europe in return for its ongoing visa requirements for five EU countries - Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania.

Meanwhile, MEPs on the economic affairs committee will on Tuesday vote on new measures to curb terrorist financing by imposing greater transparency on offshore financial firms.

Serbia and EU states will also hold an intergovernmental conference in the EU capital on Monday to press ahead with the opening of further accession chapters.

The bloc’s efforts to stabilise the Western Balkans and to build closer ties with former Soviet states have come under pressure due to regional tensions and Russia’s push-back.

Serzh Sargsyan, the president of Armenia, will visit Brussels this week to discuss an EU association treaty-lite after he opted to join Russia’s Eurasian Union two years ago.

His visit comes after another flare up in fighting in Armenia’s 30-year old war with Azerbaijan.

