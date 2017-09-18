Monday

18th Sep 2017

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

German vote and Brexit speech This Week

  • Merkel leads Schulz by 17 points (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

By

The walk-up to Angela Merkel's likely re-election and Theresa May's Brexit speech dominate European affairs this week.

Chancellor Merkel will be seeking a fourth term in office when Germans vote on Sunday (24 September).

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now and get 40% off for an annual subscription. Sale ends soon.

  1. €90 per year. Use discount code EUOBS40%
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

She is looking likelier to win with each day that passes, amid a 17-point lead on her main contender, former European Parliament president Martin Schulz, in the latest polls.

Merkel is the author of the EU's conservative economic and open migration policies, with her victory auguring more of the same.

The centre-left Schulz has campaigned on social justice issues, but this fell on deaf ears in prosperous times in Germany.

Meanwhile, Germany's spy chief had warned that Russia might try to hijack the election by leaking hacked files, the way it did in France and the US.

That has not happened, but Russian media and social media have tried to stir trouble with anti-migrant hate news.

The Russian propaganda is designed to help the far-right AfD party, which looks set to enter the Bundestag for the first time.

May in Florence

Two days before the election, on Friday, UK prime minister Theresa May will give a speech on Brexit in Florence, a city chosen for its symbolism as Europe's first trade and banking centre.

She is expected to say enough progress has been made in EU talks on priority issues - citizens' rights, the Irish border, and the Brexit bill - for negotiations to move to the next phase, on trade, in October.

But her EU counterparts might beg to differ, with the European Parliament's Brexit man, MEP Guy Verhoftsadt, travelling to Ireland on Tuesday to size up the gravity of the border problem.

May is also fighting what looks like a leadership challenge from her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, at home.

Johnson published his own Brexit manifesto in the Daily Telegraph newspaper at the weekend, repeating the debunked claim that leaving the EU would free up £350 million a week to invest in healthcare.

EU at the UN

Meanwhile, European Council president Donald Tusk and five EU commissioners, led by deputy chief Frans Timmermans, will travel to the UN's yearly general assembly, which is taking place in New York this week.

US president Donald Trump will take the spotlight in his first-ever speech to the world congress on Tuesday.

But the EU delegation will also have other issues on its mind, with Vera Joureva, the EU's justice commissioner, to meet with US officials on Monday and Tuesday to discuss implementation of Privacy Shield - a US data pact designed to protect EU citizens' rights.

"My expectation is that we will find Privacy Shield functioning, we might find some space or room for improvement," she told the Reuters news agency ahead of her trip.

Visit to Hungary

MEPs in the EU parliament's budgetary control committee will go on a three-day fact finding mission to Hungary on the same day.

The routine trip has stirred controversy after Hungarian authorities tried to block MEPs' access to an EU-funded vanity project - a miniature railway - in the home constituency of Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, ahead of upcoming elections.

Energy and transport ministers will also meet in EU presidency country Estonia on Tuesday.

The informal talks are to cover the creation of a cleaner electricity market and take stock of EU infrastructure investments in the current budget period, which ends in 2020.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. The German election is boring - and that's fine
  2. UK parliament passes Brexit bill
  3. Budget MEP accuses Orban aide of political interference
UK parliament passes Brexit bill

The EU Withdrawal Bill passed by 326 votes to 290 in the House of Commons, but Conservative MPs warned that controversial plans for the government to overturn EU laws by executive order would have to be scrapped.

Juncker to outline EU vision This WEEK

Commission chief to kick off the political season with a new vision for the future of Europe as he begins the last full year of his term.

EU court to rule on migrant quotas This Week

A court ruling on migrant relocations will spotlight on one of the EU bloc's most divisive issues this week. The North Korea crisis will also pose a test for EU foreign policy.

Trump, Ukraine and NGO sea rescues This WEEK

The US president will be back in Europe for France's Bastille Day, while the EU and Ukraine will hold a summit in Kiev, and MEPs will discuss migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

News in Brief

  1. Former US envoy to work in EU lobby-law firm
  2. 700 Catalan mayors support independence vote
  3. FDP seeks finance job in German government
  4. UK wants to remain in Europol after Brexit
  5. Cyprus 'selling' EU citizenship to super rich
  6. Welsh first minister: Hard Brexit is like religious fundamentalism
  7. London underground attack was to 'cause significant harm'
  8. Turkey frees and expels French journalist

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  3. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  4. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  5. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  7. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  8. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  9. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  10. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  11. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  12. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis