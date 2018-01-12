Friday

12th Jan 2018

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Bulgaria takes over, Germany's SPD votes This WEEK

  • Bulgarian PM Borisov (l) and EU commission president Juncker (r) will both talk at the European Parliament plenary next week (Photo: European Commission)

By

Bulgaria, which took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council at the start of the year, will formally introduce itself in the European Parliament.

Welcoming the presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is expected to deliver two speeches, on Tuesday (16 January) and on Wednesday (17 January).

Bulgaria is overseeing the Western Balkan countries' attempt to join the EU as one of its main priorities, and intends to give the six countries a "European perspective".

The European Balkan strategy will be discussed in May as part of that effort, at a summit in Sofia, where the countries of the region will participate.

Varadkar and the future

Ireland and its youthful prime minister, Leo Varadkar, is also on the parliament's agenda.

The taoiseach, who played a crucial role in Brexit talks last month before negotiators agreed on the outline of the withdrawal agreement, will present his ideas for the future of the EU on Wednesday (17 January).

This is the first of a series of debate where MEPs and EU leaders will reflect on the future of the Union and its priorities.

Varadkar is expected to focus on the key issue of the future of relations between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, and how he sees the future of Europe from the perpective of Dublin.

After months of uncertainty in German politics, German coalition talks will continue to dominate.

SPD decides

On Sunday (21 January) the German Social Democrat Party's (SPD) congress would decide on the deal chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with SPD on Friday (12 January) to open coalition talks.

Friday's deal eases months of political uncertainty for Germany and the EU, but the SPD's approval of the coalition is not a given as some members are worried what a renewed 'Grand Coalition' with Merkel would do to the party's grassroots.

Russia and elections

Russian propaganda will also be on the parliament's menu.

MEPs will discuss on Wednesday (17 January) the influence of Russian propaganda in some European countries, especially to influence elections via misinformation.

No resolutions will be adopted, but the issue is particularly relevant with several elections coming up in 2018, including in Hungary and Italy.

In April, Hungary will vote. Its prime minister, Viktor Orban is considered as a Kremlin-friendly black sheep among EU leaders.

On 4 March Italian citizens will head to the polls, with the possibility of the anti-establishment 5 Star movement and Northern League seizing power.

Russian propaganda has been a major source of worry within European institutions and the EU will dedicate this year €1.1 million to the battle against foreign propaganda.

Energy will also be on the cards. The parliament will vote on three reports, on energy efficiency, renewable energy and the energy union, while the committee on legal affairs will vote on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Catalonia, Brexit, and Uber on EU agenda This WEEK
  2. Hungarian and Polish NGOs urge EU funds against crackdown
  3. Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK
  4. May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK
Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK

The run-up to the Christmas break sees a packed schedule, including the EU summit on Brexit, migration and other issues, a rare visit by Israeli PM Netanyahu, and issues such as fishing quotas and the Panama Papers.

May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

As Brexit negotiations approach the (possibly) grand finale of their first phase, the EU's attention this week is turning to the eurozone - who is the new boss and how to deepen and expand it.

Africa and EU summit This WEEK

Billed as a new partnership, the EU and Africa summit in Abidjan will focus on youth and jobs. The gathering takes place against the backdrop of migratory flows towards Europe and reports of open slave auctions in Libya.

EU agencies and eastern neighbours This WEEK

EU ministers will vote on where to relocate two EU agencies from the UK, while later EU leaders will host six eastern European countries in Brussels. Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic awaits his verdict in the Hague.

News in Brief

  1. Only ECJ can rule if Article 50 could be withdrawn
  2. Romania PM sparks row with Hungary over minorities
  3. Breakthrough reported in German coalition talks
  4. MEPs investigating Maltese murder release damning report
  5. US warns on Russia meddling in Serbia and Italy
  6. Save the date: European elections 23-26 May 2019
  7. Trump cancels London visit over fears of mass protests
  8. Farage mulls second Brexit referendum

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  2. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  3. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  4. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  5. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  6. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  7. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  8. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  9. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  10. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  11. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  12. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology

Latest News

  1. Bulgaria takes over, Germany's SPD votes This WEEK
  2. German coalition deal aims for 'Macron-lite' EU renewal
  3. Malta: EU island of 'impunity and fear'
  4. Babis government will resign, predicts senior Czech MEP
  5. Polish MEP could lose EP vice-presidency over Nazi-era slur
  6. Bulgaria: Western Balkans 2025 enlargement deadline 'realistic'
  7. LuxLeaks whistleblower Deltour acquitted
  8. Bulgaria to take first steps towards euro