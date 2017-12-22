Ad
euobserver
Algae bioreactor at AlgaeParc in Wageningen, Netherlands (Photo: Wageningen University)

Europe's 'best-kept secret' - its booming bioeconomy

Digital
Business
by David Burrows, Brussels,

Europe's bioeconomy is worth €2.2 trillion and employs 18.6 million people across the bloc, but a third of citizens are unaware it exists.

"People are completely unaware that the EU is number one in the world [for bio-based products] and they don't know it is investing [in the bioeconomy]," said Susanna Albertini, managing director of FVA, the Italian partner of the Bioways project, at the first stakeholder forum for the bio-based industries (BBI), which took place in Brussels on 7 Dece...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalBusiness

Related articles

Is the circular economy a restraint on business, or an opportunity?
Circular economy could deliver €1.8tn for Europe
Sweden and Finland can be world-leading bioeconomies
Nordic bioeconomy for sustainable change
Algae bioreactor at AlgaeParc in Wageningen, Netherlands (Photo: Wageningen University)

Tags

DigitalBusiness
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections