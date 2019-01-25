Friday

25th Jan 2019

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Brexit votes set for This WEEK

By

Brexit is set to dominate this week as the British parliament debates proposals to break the on-going negotiation deadlock with embattled prime minister Theresa May.

The Tuesday (29 January) debate will explore proposals to possibly delay the UK's exit day beyond the 29 March deadline or even hold a second referendum.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The plans are part of intense in-fighting among British MPs over the direction of May's deal with the European Union, some of whom want to wrestle away the prime minister's power in the talks.

It also comes amid further questions on ways to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal scenario.

The British back-and-forth will be closely watched by an increasingly frustrated European Union.

Mini-plenary

Meanwhile, MEPs at the European Parliament will be holding a mini-plenary session in Brussels with the future of Europe and rule of law in Hungary as among some of the scheduled debates.

It is also set to hold a secret ballot on transparency on Thursday (31 January).

The secrecy bid was earlier proposed by the centre-right EPP in a move that has generated backlash from Transparency International, an NGO.

The vote is part of larger report on internal rules that includes, among other things, new ideas on the formation of European political groups.

The votes are preceded by a debate on the future of Europe with Juha Sipila, Finland's prime minister, and Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission.

Roma integration, gender balance, and the fight against fraud are also on order when the mini-session kicks off on Wednesday (30 January).

Ministers across Europe will also be in Brussels on Monday (28 January) to discuss reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Aachen treaty and Brexit endgame This WEEK
  2. May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B
  3. Brexit power grab by MPs hangs over May's 'Plan B'
Aachen treaty and Brexit endgame This WEEK

Germany and France are set to reinforce their alliance as the engine-house of European integration, while Britain continues to struggle to leave the EU.

Romania takes over the EU This WEEK

Romania will officially take over the EU's presidency this week, with commissioners and senior EU officials kicking off the testing next six-month period with meetings in Bucharest.

News in Brief

  1. UK chancellor: No-deal Brexit 'could be default' position
  2. EU: Austrian indexing of child benefits 'discriminatory'
  3. EU to guarantee fathers 10 days paid paternity leave
  4. Irish Central Bank in no-deal Brexit food shortage warning
  5. EU commission takes Slovenia to court over ECB documents
  6. Queen calls for 'common ground' amid Brexit crisis
  7. Malta offers Britons renewable 10-year residency permits
  8. Former Scottish first minister charged with attempted rape

Brexit votes set for This WEEK

Brexit looks to dominate news this week as British MPs gear up for a vote on how to break the internal deadlocks over the proposed deal with the European Union.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Brexit votes set for This WEEK
  2. Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth
  3. EU data verdict imminent on Romania's €20m reporters' fine
  4. The test for Sweden's new government
  5. EU: Italy's choice to end or continue Operation Sophia
  6. European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP
  7. The demise of the INF treaty: can the EU save arms control?
  8. Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us