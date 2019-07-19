Friday

19th Jul 2019

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Von der Leyen vote the focus This WEEK

  • Ursula von der Leyen will address and debate MEPs on Tuesday morning (Photo: European Parliament)

By

All eyes turn to Strasbourg next week, when on Tuesday (16 July) MEPs will vote on whether German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen should become the next EU commission president.

European lawmakers will hear from von der Leyen at 9am, then the heads of political groups will speak, then von der Leyen has the floor again to address the group leaders' questions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

In the second round, MEPs will react to the German candidate - who would be the first-ever female to head the EU commission, before she will again have the possibility to answer in the end.

The vote will take place in the evening, at 6pm, so that groups have enough time to reflect on what was heard.

The vote will be secret and not done electronically, so the final outcome will be known around 7pm, a parliament spokesperson said on Friday (12 July).

Von der Leyen needs to get 374 votes to get the 751-member parliament's approval for the commission top job, in what looks like being a tight race.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) will vote in favour of the 60-year-old Christian Democrat politician, von der Leyen, while the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) have been "bitterly disappointed" by the process that led to EU leaders nominating the German defence minister - after first mulling both EPP Spitzenkandidat Manfred Weber and his S&D equivalent Frans Timmermans - before finally disregarding the lead candidate process entirely.

The S&D group leader Iratxe Garcia on Thursday (11 July) sent a letter to von der Leyen outlining detailed socialist policy ideas that the group wants the German nominee to agree to in return for their votes.

The liberals of Renew Europe also sent a letter to von der Leyen on Thursday urging her to commit to transnational lists for the next European elections, to introduce a rule of law mechanism, and to make sure that Danish liberal commissioner Margrethe Vestager gets a strong vice-president position in the commission - on an equal footing with Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which include the Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), are split and will discuss their position on Monday and Tuesday in Strasbourg.

ECR spokesperson Gareth Goldsmith said on Friday that the group is "open minded", but it is difficult to be a part of a cross-party consensus when ECR candidates were denied a committee chair position.

The Greens and the far left have already said they will reject von der Leyen.

Far-right Identity and Democracy spokesperson Philip Claeys said it is "not likely" the group will support von der Leyen, but that they will make a decision on Monday morning.

He added that they are looking for von der Leyen to be tougher on migration, and leave member states alone with regards to rule of law.

Goodbye Romania, hello Finland

MEPs will also debate the outgoing Romanian EU presidency during an exchange on Tuesday (16 July) afternoon with Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila.

The incoming Finnish EU presidency will have a chance to outline their plans on rule of law, the EU budget, climate and other issues for the next six months on Wednesday (17 July) morning with Finnish premier Antti Rinne summing those up in a speech.

On Tuesday, the parliament will debate the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Mediterranean Sea, where dozens of activists and NGOs have been put under legal procedures for trying to stop people from drowning.

On Tuesday afternoon in Strasbourg, committee chairs are expected to hold hearings with the two interim European commissioner candidates, Ioan Mircea Pascu from Romania and Kadri Simson from Estonia - if outgoing EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker informs the parliament officially by then on their nomination.

A vote on them will take place on Thursday. They replace two previous commissioners who took up their mandates as MEPs.

MEPs will also adopt a resolution on the latest situation in Venezuela, and MEPs will also look at latest developments in Iran, Hong Kong, and situation of migrants at the USA-Mexican border.

Ministers' talk

Foreign affairs ministers will gather in Brussels on Monday (15 July), who will discuss migration, Iran, and other pressing international issues.

Over lunch, foreign ministers will meet with Moldovan foreign minister, Nicolae Popescu.

On Tuesday and Wendesday, Juncker, EU council president Donald Tusk, and trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will head to Montreal, Canada, for an EU-Canada summit, partly taking stock of the free trade deal that came into force in 2017.

EU affairs ministers will discuss on Thursday the long-term EU budget, rule of law in Poland and the implementation of the strategic agenda for the next five years.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid
  2. Von der Leyen struggles to gain EU parliament support
  3. Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game
  4. German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs
  5. Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process
Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid

The fourth largest group in the parliament does not back EU leaders' nominee for the commission top job, pushing Ursula von der Leyen's possible base further to the right.

Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

The European Parliament on Tuesday lost a years-long power struggle, and gave up winning more influence on European politics via the so-called Spitzenkandidat process it had championed.

German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs

While EU leaders seem to converge around German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president, the European Parliament is not happy with the emerging agreement on top jobs.

Opinion

Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process

I will not lament the decision-making process that resulted in a package deal on the new leadership in Europe. I respect this result, which was in accordance with the treaties and therefore not undemocratic, albeit unsatisfactory.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU goes on holiday as new UK PM arrives This WEEK
  2. Survey: Half of EU staff 'don't know' ethics rules
  3. Von der Leyen signals soft touch on migrants, rule of law
  4. Timmermans: von der Leyen will be tough on rule of law
  5. Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators
  6. Rudderless Europe: Will real Germany please stand up?
  7. PiS & Fidesz claim credit for von der Leyen victory
  8. Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us