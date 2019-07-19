Friday

19th Jul 2019

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU goes on holiday as new UK PM arrives This WEEK

By

After the parliament (narrowly) approved Ursula von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission, the EU effectively goes on holiday from next week, as Brussels empties out with thousands of officials and politicians leaving for a summer holiday.

But work will still go on in some corners of the EU institutions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet next week with von der Leyen, a commission spokesperson said Friday, without giving an exact date.

On Wednesday (24 July) commissioners will gather for their weekly meeting in Brussels.

Commissioner for rule of law and better regulation Frans Timmermans will meet with a group of Polish lawyers from the FreeCourts Initiative, a civil group of Polish lawyers seeking to preserve the independence of the judiciary in their country.

Parliamentary committees will still be meeting with trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom paying a visit to the trade committee of the parliament on Tuesday (23 July) after the EU sealed the trade deal with Argentina, Brazil Paraguay and Uruguay.

Parliament's committees will also meet representatives of the Finnish EU presidency to discuss the priorities.

On Wednesday, the economic committee will hear from Elke Konig, the chairperson of the single resolution board, the central resolution authority in the EU.

On the same day, the budget control committee will discuss their priorities for the next five years - as the committee becomes one of the key authorities for checking the use of EU funds, with alleged abuse in several member states such as Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Still on Wednesday, the civil liberties committee will hear from security commissioner Julian King, and the next day MEPs in the committee will quiz Vera Jourova, the justice commissioner.

Meanwhile, the transport committee will hold a debate with transport commissioner Violeta Bulc.

On Monday (22 July), the budget committee of the parliament will meet to discuss amending the 2019 EU budget, partly to reinforce the Horizon 2020 research program, the Erasmus exchange program, and additional solidarity fund to Romania, Italy and Austria.

In the meantime, EU countries began nominating their commissioners, but so far, the gender balance sought by von der Leyen seems like an uphill battle.

PM Boris Johnson?

In the UK, the battle for the Conservative party leadership and with it the role of prime minister will end on Tuesday (23 July), when the result from the party elections will be announced.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is expected to become the UK's next prime minister. Johnson campaigned for Britain's exit from the EU, and is now signalling that a a no-deal divorce is possible, with the UK scheduled to leave the bloc at the end of October.

It is unlikely that a late surge in votes for the current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, who is also in the race, could block the gaffe-prone Johnson from becoming prime minister.

With Johnson becoming prime minister, the Conservatives are expected to dive deeper into a crisis over Brexit, with current finance minister Philip Hammond already threatening to bring down the Johnson government in case it pushes for a no-deal Brexit.

Hammond said it was "absolutely necessary" for the UK to extend its EU membership beyond 31 October.

As well as being a former foreign minister, Johnson spent his childhood in Brussels in the 1970s whilst his father worked for the EU Commission, before returning to the city as a journalist for the Daily Telegraph in the 1990s, a eurosceptic newspaper.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators
  2. Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit
  3. Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs
  4. What did we learn from the von der Leyen vote?
Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit

Johnson and Farage in charge, a no-deal Brexit, chlorinated chicken in British shops, and privatised healthcare - that is what the UK should head towards, Trump and his ambassador have said.

Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs

New Brexit Party MEP June Alison Mummery is the director of a company active in the fishing industry. She just joined the EU parliament's fisheries committee as a substitute member.

Analysis

What did we learn from the von der Leyen vote?

The vote on von der Leyen showed the fundamental change in EU politics. The rise of the European Parliament, the power of political parties, and the fragmentation of politics, are new realities to be taken into account.

Von der Leyen vote the focus This WEEK

MEPs will vote to confirm - or not - on Tuesday the new commission president, Ursula von der Leyen - a candidate put forward at the last minute by the EU leaders, and grilled by lawmakers recently in Brussels.

Von der Leyen and Greece in focus This WEEK

The EU parliament committees will start their work, as MEPs reflect on approving Ursula von der Leyen as new commission chief. Meanwhile, Greek is about to take a conservative turn.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU goes on holiday as new UK PM arrives This WEEK
  2. Survey: Half of EU staff 'don't know' ethics rules
  3. Von der Leyen signals soft touch on migrants, rule of law
  4. Timmermans: von der Leyen will be tough on rule of law
  5. Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators
  6. Rudderless Europe: Will real Germany please stand up?
  7. PiS & Fidesz claim credit for von der Leyen victory
  8. Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us