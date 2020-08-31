EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will start her 'rentree' to the EU bubble's autumn semester with a reshuffle of her team, after the resignation of Irish trade commissioner Phil Hogan last week.

Ireland's deputy prime minster Simon Coveney is the frontrunner to be nominated by Dublin to the position, Irish media reported over the weekend.

Von der Leyen requested two candidates from the Irish government, a female and a male candidate, but it is not yet decided if Dublin will adhere this request.

The centre-right MEP, and vice-president of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness is also interested in succeeding Hogan.

The three parties of the Irish government were expected to meet on Monday (31 August) to discuss the nomination.

Hogan's departure also gives the opportunity for von der Leyen to reshuffle the commissioners' portfolios.

Budget talks

The parliament is also back in business after the traditional long summer break.

On Tuesday (1 September), MEPs on the budget committee will discuss the negotiations on the EU's long-term budget and the corona recovery plan.

MEPs have yet to give their consent to the deal, approved by the EU-27 leaders back in July.

Last week, the leaders of five parliamentary groups warned German chancellor Angela Merkel and von der Leyen in a letter that, for their approval, the rule of law conditionality attached to the distribution of EU funds will have to be ramped up.

The parliament's negotiators will report back to the committee on the first round of talks held with member states on the budget.

The budget committee will hear from Michael Roth, German state minister for European affairs, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Roth will also brief the constitutional affairs committee on the same day on the presidency's priorities.

On Wednesday, German finance minister Olaf Scholz will update MEPs on the economy committee on his country's priorities.

Covid update

On Wednesday (2 September), Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will brief MEPs on the environment committee on the latest Covid-19 situation in Europe.

After the summer holidays, some countries have already introduced fresh measures to restrict people's movements across Europe.

Poland will ban flights from 46 countries - including France, Spain and Croatia - as of Wednesday, and Hungary has shut all its borders to foreigners from the beginning of September.

On the human rights front, on Wednesday MEPs on the civil liberties committee will vote on a report on the implementation of National Roma Integration Strategies, aiming to combat negative attitudes towards the Roma in Europe.