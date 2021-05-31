Monday

31st May 2021

Tax avoidance and AI in focus This WEEK

  • Planned new rules are aimed at providing more transparency on what, and where, taxes are being paid, and making the issue of legal tax evasion more visible (Photo: Matt Tempest)

By

On Tuesday (1 June), negotiators from the three EU institutions will try to agree on new rules requiring multinational companies to disclose the amount of tax they pay, their profits, and the number of employees they have in each EU country.

The so-called country-by-country reporting rules are aimed at providing more transparency on what - and where - taxes are being paid, and making the issue of legal tax avoidance more visible.

Ultimately the goal is to get companies to pay taxes in the country where they carry out their activities.

MEPs from the civil liberties committee on Thursday (3 June) will adopt a reporting assessing the EU Commission's first annual rule of law report published last September.

The commission is already in progress on drawing up a new report for this year's assessment.

On Monday (31 May), the parliament's subcommittee and security and defence will hear from commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič on how much the EU is prepared against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

On Monday, the committee will also meet with commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager to talk about cooperation between the civil, defence and space industries.

On Wednesday (2 June), the parliament's special committee on artificial intelligence and the internal market committee will discuss the commissions AI proposals with Vestager.

The parliament is also gearing up for its first plenary in Strasbourg, in June, since the start of the pandemic last year.

MEPs will vote there on Covid-19 travel certificates, the rule-of-law in the EU, on waiving the patent for Covid-19 vaccines, and on the Czech prime minister's conflict of interest.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet with several prime ministers next week, after the majority of member states have ratified the legislation needed to start the Covid-19 recovery fund.

On Tuesday, the commission chief will meet with Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven and on Wednesday evening she will receive Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

On Thursday morning, von der Leyen will meet with Lithuanian premier Ingrida Šimonytė.

Friday she will meet Slovenian president Borut Pahor, whose country will take over the EU's rotating presidency in July.

On Thursday (3 June), a new Eurobarometer survey will be released, on what Europeans think about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on citizens' personal lives and financial situation, as well as on the EU's response.

  EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again
  Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action
  EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
  New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel
EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again

The previous two efforts for a unified corporate tax framework have run into the ground, because the unanimity required by the member states to agree such a scheme was unachievable. Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Malta, Sweden and the Netherlands were opposed.

Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action

An investigation into Luxembourg's tax regime has uncovered how the Italian mafia, the Russian underworld, and billionaires attempt to stash away their wealth. The European Commission has put itself on standby amid suggestions changes to EU law may be needed.

Summit on climate and Russia This WEEK

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said he would raise the issue of the onward redistribution of migrants landing on the southern shores of Europe at the summit.

  Turkish minister upsets Greece on 'Turkish minority'
  Report: Denmark helped US spies to target Merkel
  Corona-deniers and far right hold rally in Brussels
  Irish and Dutch roll back corona restrictions
  Macron: French army to leave Mali if radicals take power
  Far right gains ground in Cyprus election
  Eurovision body suspends Belarus
  Germany recognises colonial-era Namibia 'genocide'

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is considering pardoning the Catalan separatist leaders convicted over their role in the 2017 independence bid - triggering a new row between the coalition government and opposition parties.

  Sustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  Nordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  Women more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  Digitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  COVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  The Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe's digital development

  Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
  Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair
  EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths
  Tax avoidance and AI in focus This WEEK
  Yemen is about to plummet into famine: EU must pull it back
  Russia flight bans add to crisis in EU skies
  Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans
  Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

