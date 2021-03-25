EU sharpens vaccine export tool, amid third wave

The EU Commission on Wednesday (24 March) proposed to sharpen its rules on the export of Covid-19 vaccines, and stop shipping to countries with higher inoculation rates - as well as those that do not send back doses or raw materials to the bloc.

The move could escalate tensions with manufacturers and EU allies, as Europe battles with a rising third wave of infections, stricter lockdowns, and sluggish vaccine roll-out due to slow deliveries from pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

T...