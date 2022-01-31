Everyone will be still watching military movements on the ground around Ukraine's borders, as the world is kept guessing what Russian president Vladimir Putin will do with his massive build-up, and when.

US president Joe Biden has warned last week that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia might invade Ukraine next month.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, however, said he sees "little ground for optimism" in resolving the crisis after the US rejected Russia's main demands, but that Russia does not want war.

French president Emmanuel Macron had a phone call last Friday with Putin in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

This week, on Tuesday (1 February) Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will meet with the Russia president in Moscow.

Despite calls from the united opposition coalition in Hungary to cancel the visit amid the heightened tension between Nato and Russia, Orbán plans to go ahead and discuss increasing the amount of gas Hungary receives from Russia.

Orbán will also discuss the Russian-built new nuclear plant Paks II with Putin.

Orbán said he has been coordinating with Hungary's allies ahead of the discussions with the Russia leader.

Early this week, MEPs from the foreign affairs committee will travel to Ukraine to gather information on the current crisis and show solidarity with Kyiv.

The EU Commission will also talk about defence.

On Wednesday, it will unveil a package of communications on how it can contribute to Europe's security and defence, especially on critical technologies.

The EU executive will also present a strategy for space traffic management and EU plans on building a space-based global communication system.

Journalism targeted

In the European Parliament, on Tuesday, MEPs in the foreign interference committee will have a discussion with the 2021 Nobel peace prize laureate, Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa on the importance of journalism.

MEPs on the civil liberties committee on Tuesday will hear from journalists and others, some of whom have been targeted by the Pegasus spyware for doing their job.

The committee will discuss the issue with Hungarian investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi, plus Gürkan Özturan, media freedom rapid response coordinator at the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, and Polish prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek.

On Wednesday (2 February), the industry committee will hold a debate with energy commissioner Kadri Simson on the rising energy prices in the EU.

The commissioner will also talk about the new EU framework to decarbonise gas markets, promote hydrogen and reduce methane emissions and the Fit for 55 package.

Beating cancer

The commission on Wednesday is organising an event on its plans to beat cancer in Europe, focused on women.

One year ago, the commission launched Europe's Beating Cancer Plan to signal its renewed commitment to cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and rolled out a series of policies to back it up.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides will host a hybrid event called "Ensuring equal access to all" to raise awareness of cancer in women.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will participate, alongside CNNs Christiane Amanpour and other testimonials from persons with a history of cancer.