euobserver
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has accused the company of prioritising profits over hate speech, violence and misinformation (Photo: Web Summit)

Facebook scandal and COP26 climax in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU lawmakers will discuss on Monday (8 November) the harmful impacts of 'Big Tech' platforms with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The hearing comes at a timely moment since the European Parliament and Council are moving into negotiations on two key pieces of digital policy – the Digital Service Act and the Digital Markets Act.

"Haugen's hearing will help Europeans understand the role of online platforms in society and hel...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

