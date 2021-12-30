Ad
euobserver
(Photo: EPA)

Environment minister: Germany will likely miss climate targets

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

In the coming two years, Germany will likely miss its climate targets, economy and environment minister Robert Habeck told Die Zeit newspaper on Wednesday (29 December).

"We will probably miss our targets for 2022. And for 2023, it will also be difficult enough. We are starting with a severe backlog," he said.

"2022 will be one of the most exhausting years this ministry has experienced in a long time," he added.

The country's first national climate law, passed in 2019 and...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

"2022 will be one of the most exhausting years this ministry has experienced in a long time,” co-leader and economy and environment minister Robert Habeck said. (Photo: EPA)

Green Economy

Author Bio

euobserver

