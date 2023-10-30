Monday

30th Oct 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Western Balkans and pre-COP meeting in focus This WEEK

  • EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's trip to the Western Balkans follows her visit to Albania earlier this month (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be travelling this week throughout the Western Balkans.

She will meet with the prime minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski, in Skopje on Monday (30 October). Later that day, she will travel to Pristina.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Tuesday (31 October), she will meet Montenegro's president Jakov Milatović and the caretaker prime minister Dritan Abazović. Afterwards, she will meet with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić.

Von der Leyen will meet in Sarajevo with the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Her trip through the Western Balkans follows her visit to Albania earlier this month.

And it comes one week before the commission's annual progress report for countries in the bloc's accession process.

Eight countries currently have official EU candidate status, but Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans have become frontrunners in the process.

On Monday and Tuesday, a 'pre-COP28' will bring together ministers in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the UN climate talks later this year, where nearly 200 countries will hold negotiations efforts to fight climate change for over two weeks.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra will also be there. On Tuesday, he is expected to meet COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber.

EU leaders have called for increased global action and ambition, pointing out that limiting warming to around 1.5 degrees requires global greenhouse gas emissions to peak at the latest before 2025.

The 27-nation bloc is also expected to push for the global phase-out of "unabated" fossil fuels — which will leave the door open for countries to keep using coal, oil and gas if they use technology such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) to compensate for emissions.

"The European Council calls for the broadest support to the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge to be put forward by the European Union at COP28," they also said in last week's summit conclusions.

Also on Monday and Tuesday, EU ministers responsible for tourism will have an informal meeting in Spain to discuss a more sustainable approach to the sector.

On Thursday (2 November), von der Leyen will meet with UN secretary-general António Guterres in the context of the AI Safety Summit 2023.

Meanwhile, several delegations of MEPs will also embark on travel missions this week.

A delegation from the trade committee will go to San Francisco to discuss limitations in sectors such as semiconductors, the automotive industry and critical infrastructure. 

Another group will travel to Mexico to talk about the EU-Mexico partnership and how to conclude the updated trade agreement between the EU and Mexico.

Another group of MEPs from the internal market committee will travel to Washington to discuss EU legislation and initiatives in the US on the digital sector, political advertising and artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola will inaugurate the Europa Experience in Paris and meet French president Emmanuel Macron.

The initiative to bring the European Union closer to citizens, using technology to explain how institutions and EU policy-making work. The Europa Experience can be found in several capitals across Europe, including Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Vienna, Paris, and Rome.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Large east-west divide in quality of life after enlargment
  2. Enlargement seen as EU's best reply to Russian aggression
  3. EU and Western Balkans leaders meet for enlargement talks
  4. The oil-chief boss of COP28 lays out climate summit plan
Large east-west divide in quality of life after enlargment

Citizens from the new member states are much less satisfied with their lives, have incomes in some cases ten times lower, and have much worse jobs than their counterparts in current EU countries, new research has shown.

EU summit plus pesticide vote in focus This Week

European leaders come together on Thursday and Friday to discuss the latest developments in Israel/Gaza, reconfirm their support for Ukraine, and address migration. Meanwhile, a key EU proposal to reduce pesticide use will be voted upon on Tuesday.

Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

In the wake of the shocking terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference this week. The EU-US summit will take place on Friday.

Latest News

  1. Western Balkans and pre-COP meeting in focus This WEEK
  2. Nordic women in majority as the eight parliaments meet in Oslo
  3. EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban
  4. Spanish plan to cut working week to 38.5 hours in 2024
  5. Germany's new 'left' party — AfD-killer or personality cult?
  6. EU 'green mining' grants went to firms linked to environmental abuses
  7. Summit: few countries willing to pay for bigger EU budget
  8. EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  5. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us