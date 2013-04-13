EU elections on the agenda this WEEK

European Parliament elections will feature on the agenda this week after a poll to choose 12 new MEPs in Croatia on Sunday (14 April).
The Croatian deputies will not be joining their colleagues in Strasbourg just yet.
When they do start work, they will act as observers with no voting powers until Croatia joins the EU in July. They will then lose their posts about a year later, with a new set of Croatian MEPs to be chosen as part of the general EU election in mid-2014.
Looki...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.