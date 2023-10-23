Ad
euobserver
Islamist terrorism linked to migration is also expected to be discussed at the two-day EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU summit plus pesticide vote in focus This Week

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

European leaders come together again this week (for the third time this month), to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, reconfirm their support to Ukraine and address migration concerns.

The European Council on Thursday and Friday (20 and 21 October) follows last week's emergency online meeting on the situation in the Middle East plus an informal summit in Granada earlier this month.

Pressure is mounting on EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war
Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel
No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador
EU 'must tax pesticides' to cut use, expert warns
Islamist terrorism linked to migration is also expected to be discussed at the two-day EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections