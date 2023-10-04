Migration: Let us put the 'pull factor' myth finally to rest

Whenever I hear the term 'pull factor', a sigh escapes my lips. Unfortunately, this occurs several times a day at the moment, given the term's inflationary use in the many polarised, if not to say hysterical, debates over migration.
The 'push/pull' model goes back to the 19th century and the work of Ernest George Ravenstein who sought to develop 'laws of migration' that would allow to understand and even predict human migration. Migration scholars have since tried to identify the myriad...
Dr Maurice Stierl is a researcher at the Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies, Osnabrück University, Germany, where he leads the research group The Production of Knowledge on Migration.
