Finland's youngest prime minister Sanna Marin is facing tough elections on Sunday (2 April) (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Finnish elections and Hungary's Nato vote in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

While Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin might be popular internationally, she will have to face a tough fight at the end of the week to retain her job.

Voters in Finland will head to the ballot on Sunday (2 April) with the top political parties neck-and-neck in polls.

According to a survey published last week, the rightwing opposition National Coalition Party held a narrow lead with 20.8 percent, while the hard right Finns Party and Marin's Social Democrats shared second place,...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

