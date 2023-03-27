Finnish elections and Hungary's Nato vote in focus This WEEK

While Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin might be popular internationally, she will have to face a tough fight at the end of the week to retain her job.

Voters in Finland will head to the ballot on Sunday (2 April) with the top political parties neck-and-neck in polls.

According to a survey published last week, the rightwing opposition National Coalition Party held a narrow lead with 20.8 percent, while the hard right Finns Party and Marin's Social Democrats shared second place,...