EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the EU summit last May (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Raw nerves over Polish verdict in EU This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruling, which questions the primacy of EU law, will continue to strain nerves through the bloc this week.

Last Friday (8 October), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and ordered commission services to swiftly analyse the details. \n \nAll member states had signed up to the primacy of EU law when they became members, she added.

"We will use all the powers that we have under the treaties to en...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

