Raw nerves over Polish verdict in EU This WEEK

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruling, which questions the primacy of EU law, will continue to strain nerves through the bloc this week.

Last Friday (8 October), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and ordered commission services to swiftly analyse the details.



All member states had signed up to the primacy of EU law when they became members, she added.

"We will use all the powers that we have under the treaties to en...