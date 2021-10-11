Raw nerves over Polish verdict in EU This WEEK

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruling, which questions the primacy of EU law, will continue to strain nerves through the bloc this week.
Last Friday (8 October), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and ordered commission services to swiftly analyse the details. \n \nAll member states had signed up to the primacy of EU law when they became members, she added.
"We will use all the powers that we have under the treaties to en...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
