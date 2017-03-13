EU looks to Dutch vote This WEEK

Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday (15 March) in an EU bellwether election after Brexit and Trump.
Geert Wilders, the far-right candidate, could win up to 30 seats, making the man who called Moroccan people “scum” and who says the Netherlands should exit the EU the most popular politician in the country.
The result would further rattle EU confidence, following Britain’s vote to leave and the election of Donald Trump, a populist, in the US.
It would also indicate th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
