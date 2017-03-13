Ad
euobserver
Wilders unlikely to get into power in The Hague even is he comes out on top (Photo: Flickr/Roel Wijnants)

EU looks to Dutch vote This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dutch voters go to the polls on Wednesday (15 March) in an EU bellwether election after Brexit and Trump.

Geert Wilders, the far-right candidate, could win up to 30 seats, making the man who called Moroccan people “scum” and who says the Netherlands should exit the EU the most popular politician in the country.

The result would further rattle EU confidence, following Britain’s vote to leave and the election of Donald Trump, a populist, in the US.

It would also indicate th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

