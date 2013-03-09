EU budget on the agenda this WEEK

MEPs and EU leaders will this week look to a political deal on the 2014-2020 budget.

The European Parliament will vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 March) whether to accept an austerity proposal of just €960 billion.

They are expected to say Yes, but to demand flexibility in case the funds are not enough to cover spending needs.

The same day will see two other important votes on EU economic policy.

MEPs will try to balance new European Commission powers to curb nati...