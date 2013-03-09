Ad
EU parliament chief Schulz and the budget: "Nein. Nein. Nein ... Ja?" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU budget on the agenda this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs and EU leaders will this week look to a political deal on the 2014-2020 budget.

The European Parliament will vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 March) whether to accept an austerity proposal of just €960 billion.

They are expected to say Yes, but to demand flexibility in case the funds are not enough to cover spending needs.

The same day will see two other important votes on EU economic policy.

MEPs will try to balance new European Commission powers to curb nati...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU parliament chief Schulz and the budget: "Nein. Nein. Nein ... Ja?" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

