Rohingya Muslims in Burma are ranked as among the world's most persecuted by the UN (Photo: Austcare)

Burma President in Brussels to lobby against sanctions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Burma’s president Thein Sein is in Brussels on Tuesday (5 March) to convince EU leaders to drop sanctions despite allegations of ongoing human rights violations and escalating sectarian violence.

The EU suspended sanctions in April last year after the former military commander initiated reforms, widely praised by the West.

Sein told journalists in Vienna on Monday that the sanctions should now be dropped altogether.

“What we lack is capital and modern technologies ... all t...

