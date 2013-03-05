Burma President in Brussels to lobby against sanctions

Burma’s president Thein Sein is in Brussels on Tuesday (5 March) to convince EU leaders to drop sanctions despite allegations of ongoing human rights violations and escalating sectarian violence.
The EU suspended sanctions in April last year after the former military commander initiated reforms, widely praised by the West.
Sein told journalists in Vienna on Monday that the sanctions should now be dropped altogether.
“What we lack is capital and modern technologies ... all t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
