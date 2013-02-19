Ad
Some of the delisted men are said to be guilty of 'torture' and 'terror' in 2008 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU makes diamonds-for-democracy offer to Zimbabwe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have said Zimbabwe can start selling diamonds and gold in Europe if it holds democratic elections.

The deal - between Belgium, the home of the world's largest diamond exchange, and the UK, the former colonial power in Zimbabwe - says the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZDMC) will be taken off the EU's blacklist one month after the vote, expected in July.

Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders told press in Brussels on Monday (18 February) that ZDMC will ge...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

