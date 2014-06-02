Obama back in Brussels this WEEK

US President Barack Obama is back in the EU capital this week for a summit of G7 wealthy nations to be dominated by Ukraine.

The event was originally due to take place in Sochi, Russia, in a G8 format including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but Russia's membership in the prestigious club was suspended when it annexed Crimea.

The G7 leaders, also including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and top EU officials will take place in the EU's Justus Lipsius building on W...