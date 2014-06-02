Ad
Obama was in Brussels in March in his first-ever trip to the EU capital (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Obama back in Brussels this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama is back in the EU capital this week for a summit of G7 wealthy nations to be dominated by Ukraine.

The event was originally due to take place in Sochi, Russia, in a G8 format including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but Russia's membership in the prestigious club was suspended when it annexed Crimea.

The G7 leaders, also including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and top EU officials will take place in the EU's Justus Lipsius building on W...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Obama was in Brussels in March in his first-ever trip to the EU capital (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

