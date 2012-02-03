This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
The drop-off in Rusian gas is "not a crisis" the commission said on Friday (Photo: eastpole)

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Greek debt and - potentially - a new Russia gas crisis will dominate EU affairs in the coming week.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Friday (3 February) said Greece is in the "final phase" of talks with private bondholders on how much debt they will write off to stop the country going bust.

The talks were supposed to end weeks ago. If Papademos gets a deal, eurozone finance ministers will later in the week - on a date still to be confirmed - rubber stamp the second Greek bail-out...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

