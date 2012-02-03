This WEEK in the European Union

Greek debt and - potentially - a new Russia gas crisis will dominate EU affairs in the coming week.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Friday (3 February) said Greece is in the "final phase" of talks with private bondholders on how much debt they will write off to stop the country going bust.

The talks were supposed to end weeks ago. If Papademos gets a deal, eurozone finance ministers will later in the week - on a date still to be confirmed - rubber stamp the second Greek bail-out...