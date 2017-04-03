Brexit, Syria and Greece on the agenda This WEEK.
The European Parliament will adopt its position on the UK's exit negotiations, and eurozone finance ministers will try to break a deadlock on the Greek bailout talks. Meanwhile in Brussels, the international community will discuss how to end the war in Syria.
A week after the UK took the first step towards leaving the EU, the European Parliament will adopt a resolution on We...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here