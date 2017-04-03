Ad
euobserver
Some 70 countries, NGOs and international bodies will meet in Brussels to discuss aid to Syrians and plans to try to find solution. (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Brexit, Syria and Greece on the agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Brexit, Syria and Greece on the agenda This WEEK.

The European Parliament will adopt its position on the UK's exit negotiations, and eurozone finance ministers will try to break a deadlock on the Greek bailout talks. Meanwhile in Brussels, the international community will discuss how to end the war in Syria.

A week after the UK took the first step towards leaving the EU, the European Parliament will adopt a resolution on We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

EU trying to salvage US deal on data privacy
EU guidelines set out two-phase Brexit talks
Dieselgate report 'cannot be ignored'
How the EU can make its Syria aid go further
Some 70 countries, NGOs and international bodies will meet in Brussels to discuss aid to Syrians and plans to try to find solution. (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections