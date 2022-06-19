Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week said "we're taking a huge step today," as the executive proposed candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova

EU leaders talk Ukraine candidacy This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will debate granting candidate status to Ukraine and how to tackle the energy scarcity and food shortage as they gather in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (23 and 24 June) for an EU summit.

The debate is expected to be tense, as leaders from France, Germany and Italy said last week on a visit to Kyiv that they support "immediately" granting Ukraine candidate status, while others, mainly the Netherlands



