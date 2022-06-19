EU leaders talk Ukraine candidacy This WEEK

EU leaders will debate granting candidate status to Ukraine and how to tackle the energy scarcity and food shortage as they gather in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (23 and 24 June) for an EU summit.

The debate is expected to be tense, as leaders from France, Germany and Italy said last week on a visit to Kyiv that they support "immediately" granting Ukraine candidate status, while others, mainly the Netherlands