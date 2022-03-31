EU's LNG shift may lock in gas use, experts warn

Last week, the US pledged to increase imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) to the European Union — in a bid to help the bloc reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

The aim is to help the EU acquire 15bn cubic metres of LNG before the end of the year and to increase shipments to 50bn cubic metres annually until 2030 — one-third of the volume the EU currently still imports from Russia.

Even before the political agreement, buyers like Shell and BP had already shifted away from Rus...