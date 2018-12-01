Ad
euobserver
Austria to chair EU talks on migrant returns (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Migrants, Romania, and dirty banks on EU's mind This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austrian far-right agitator, Herbert Kickl, will chair talks with fellow EU interior ministers in Brussels on Thursday (6 December) on how to send more migrants home.

The preparations for more "returns" are part of plans to create a 10,000-man EU external border force by 2020.

Kickl, who once said migrants should be "concentrated" in camps, will also oversee discussion on reform of EU asylum law, amid long-standing disagreement on who is prepared to take in migrants and who is n...

