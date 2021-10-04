EU struggles how to deal with Western Balkans This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Slovenia on Tuesday and Wednesday (5-6 October), for the first time since the summer break, to discuss EU and Western Balkan relations.

The six leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo will also be in Brdo pri Kranju for the meeting on Wedensday.

There will be a "reaffirmation" of "shared commitment to work towards strong, stable and united Europe", as European Council president Charles M...