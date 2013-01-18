Juncker bows out as Eurogroup chief this WEEK

Jean Claude Juncker is to bow out as President of the Eurogroup this week when the 17 eurozone finance ministers gather in Brussels for their first meeting of 2013.
Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem who already has the support of France and Germany, will take his place on Monday (21 January), having formally declared his candidacy for the role.
Juncker, a veteran of more than 20 years at the centre of EU politics, has held the Eurogroup role since its creation in 2005. P...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
