Cameron (c) - Britain "entitled' to EU reforms. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Britain 'perfectly entitled' to demand new EU terms - Cameron

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Britain is "perfectly entitled" to demand changes to its EU membership, Prime Minister David Cameron has said as he sets the stage for the country's latest confrontation with other EU leaders.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme on Sunday (6 January), Cameron said that treaty reforms on the governance of the eurozone would open the door for Britain.

"What's happening in Europe right now is massive change being driven by the existence of the euro. The countries of the euro...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

