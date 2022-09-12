Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be quizzed by MEPs on energy, inflation, rule of law and Ukraine (Photo: European Parliament)

State of Union and Hungary's democracy in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Energy prices continue to be on top of everyone's mind in Brussels and Strasbourg as the European Parliament is gathering for its first plenary of this autumn political season.

On Wednesday (14 September), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her annual state of the European Union address, which EU officials spend months preparing for.

The EU executive president will focus on Ukraine, Russian sanctions and the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary turned into 'hybrid regime', MEPs say
European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting
EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be quizzed by MEPs on energy, inflation, rule of law and Ukraine (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections