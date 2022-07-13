Ad
Nuclear was listed as a top EU health threat (Photo: Štěpán Ryšavý)

Nuclear and chemical are 'top EU health threats'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU says member states need to prepare for possible nuclear and chemical threats — whether accidental or deliberate.

The announcement on Tuesday (12 July) was among the top three cross-border health threats that need to be collectively tackled by the bloc.

The first of the three threats are pathogens with a high risk of triggering a pandemic.

The second is chemical, biol...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nuclear was listed as a top EU health threat (Photo: Štěpán Ryšavý)

