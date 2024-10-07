Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orbán last month postponed his speech it MEPs due to lethal flooding in Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Orbán in front of MEPs, and Gaza one year on in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary's Viktor Orbán will on Wednesday (9 October) belatedly present in Strasbourg the programme of his country's controversial six-month EU Council presidency — after he cancelled his speech in the European Parliament last month due to the floods in Hungary. 

EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also participate in this debate, in a rare public head...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Commission sues Hungary over Orbán’s sovereignty law
Germany's Schengen abdication — a structural policy failure not a quick fix
EU and US defend Israel after Iran fires missiles
Viktor Orbán last month postponed his speech it MEPs due to lethal flooding in Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections