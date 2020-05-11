Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also deliver a speech at the plenary (Photo: European Parliament)

Commission's corona summer tips come This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission is expected to unveil this Wednesday (13 May) its all-important recommendations on travel for the summer season as lockdown measures are eased throughout the bloc.

It is on the agenda of the meeting of commissioners, and they are to sign off practical recommendations such as social distancing during the holidays.

Meanwhile, MEPs on the environment committee will discuss the issue of mobility post-Covid-19 ...

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also deliver a speech at the plenary (Photo: European Parliament)

