Commission's corona summer tips come This WEEK

The EU commission is expected to unveil this Wednesday (13 May) its all-important recommendations on travel for the summer season as lockdown measures are eased throughout the bloc.
It is on the agenda of the meeting of commissioners, and they are to sign off practical recommendations such as social distancing during the holidays.
Meanwhile, MEPs on the environment committee will discuss the issue of mobility post-Covid-19 ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
